Reader's View: Walz is overreaching in this crisis

There is no surge of COVID-19 cases coming to Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz is pursuing a massive testing system in search of a non-coronavirus surge. There is no pandemic in Minnesota, except perhaps for an influenza pandemic that we experience every year.

Is Walz not aware that the country had 34,200 influenza deaths in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Where was he then? We have flu shots that can be as low as 20% to 30% effective. We live with the 25,000 to 60,000 (or more) flu deaths each year in America.

We do not dictatorially shut down some Minnesota businesses when we experience infectious diseases. Not until now. Not until the panic pandemic of 2020. Not until Big-Brother Walz exceeded his executive authority.

We must use common sense and stop the panicking.

Furthermore, we must stop politicizing a viral disease. We don’t test people in our states for influenza or tuberculosis, for bronchitis or pneumonia, or for other infectious diseases before people can go to work or engage in commerce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his actions, Walz showed he has little faith in the people to make decisions in their own best interests. He put his faith in government above all else.

Walz seems to believe in centralizing power in the executive, in authoritarianism, in the misuse of state police power, and in the curtailing of people’s civil liberties.

We must not put our faith in overreaching, strong-arm government. Instead, under our American form of democracy, let’s once again put our faith in the people.

Gregg Schweiger

Duluth