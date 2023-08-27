6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Voting with far left is hardly moderate

The "swing vote senator” voted for every single one of the new major policy changes.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Danielle Anderson, Hermantown
Today at 8:21 AM

The distinction of a moderate (vs far-left) Democrat is important to our area. The recent primary race, which saw the liberal mayor of Duluth lag far behind moderate candidate Roger Reinert was proof that her progressive policies are no longer very popular.

In the largest state Senate district in Minnesota, District 3, convincing voters of a politician's moderate views are now absolutely critical to being elected.

Being a moderate is supposed to resemble the political center, and it is clear that is how a DFL senator in District 3 would like to be seen, as someone who rejects ideological choices and looks for third-way solutions. Third way equals good, and radical equals bad, amiright?

In the 2023 legislative session, Senate District 3 constituents flocked to the phones to encourage their senator and representatives to be anchors for sanity, decency, and fiscal responsibility, not to mention Second Amendment rights. Looking back, we can see exactly where our senator stands on the ideological scale, and it’s anything but what he’s claimed.

The "swing vote senator” voted for every single one of the new major policy changes, which were radically left wing, billed as “transformative” to our state, and followed the metro-Twin Cities DFL template and not our hometown sensibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can spend an entire $19 billion surplus, then raise taxes and fees by $9 billion (that’s on all Minnesotans, not just the rich), how exactly are you a third-way thinker?

Claims of moderation in our district won elections, but voting like the far left proves to whom and what an elected official is actually loyal.

Danielle Anderson

Hermantown

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Column’s Golden Rule claims unsupported
3d ago
 · 
By  Cathy Cato, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Smoking ban in parks wrongly ‘snuck through’
4d ago
 · 
By  Joel Sipress, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Love new hospital but never forget the old
4d ago
 · 
By  Kathleen Hannan, Proctor
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ClosedRamp1).jpg
Local
Duluth reconsiders parking requirements
14h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
UMD women's soccer
College
Disappointing finish to last season fuels UMD women's soccer team
20h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Duluth beats the heat ... always
21h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Workers prepare food in trailer at state fair
Lifestyle
Duluth's New Scenic Cafe takes Scenic 61 trailer to State Fair
21h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler