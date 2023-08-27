Reader's View: Voting with far left is hardly moderate

The distinction of a moderate (vs far-left) Democrat is important to our area. The recent primary race, which saw the liberal mayor of Duluth lag far behind moderate candidate Roger Reinert was proof that her progressive policies are no longer very popular.

In the largest state Senate district in Minnesota, District 3, convincing voters of a politician's moderate views are now absolutely critical to being elected.

Being a moderate is supposed to resemble the political center, and it is clear that is how a DFL senator in District 3 would like to be seen, as someone who rejects ideological choices and looks for third-way solutions. Third way equals good, and radical equals bad, amiright?

In the 2023 legislative session, Senate District 3 constituents flocked to the phones to encourage their senator and representatives to be anchors for sanity, decency, and fiscal responsibility, not to mention Second Amendment rights. Looking back, we can see exactly where our senator stands on the ideological scale, and it’s anything but what he’s claimed.

The "swing vote senator” voted for every single one of the new major policy changes, which were radically left wing, billed as “transformative” to our state, and followed the metro-Twin Cities DFL template and not our hometown sensibilities.

If you can spend an entire $19 billion surplus, then raise taxes and fees by $9 billion (that’s on all Minnesotans, not just the rich), how exactly are you a third-way thinker?

Claims of moderation in our district won elections, but voting like the far left proves to whom and what an elected official is actually loyal.

Danielle Anderson

Hermantown

