Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Voting by mail safeguards health

By Johnnie Forrest, Keewatin
May 17, 2020 at 8:00 AM

Minnesotans take care of each other. That's why, during this crisis, we've committed to precautions to help protect the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

Now, with Election Day just a few months away, and Minnesotans worried about the possibility of crowded polling places in the middle of a pandemic, it's time for our state leaders to take steps to protect our health and safety while protecting our right to vote.

I support common-sense improvements to our election system in Minnesota, like expanded vote-by-mail, so that every Minnesota voter can safely and securely exercise their most basic right.

Johnnie Forrest

Keewatin

