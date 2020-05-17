Reader's View: Voting by mail safeguards health

Minnesotans take care of each other. That's why, during this crisis, we've committed to precautions to help protect the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

Now, with Election Day just a few months away, and Minnesotans worried about the possibility of crowded polling places in the middle of a pandemic, it's time for our state leaders to take steps to protect our health and safety while protecting our right to vote.

I support common-sense improvements to our election system in Minnesota, like expanded vote-by-mail, so that every Minnesota voter can safely and securely exercise their most basic right.

Johnnie Forrest

Keewatin