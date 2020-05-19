Reader's View: Voting by mail a safer option

Citizens of Duluth and Minnesotans take our democracy seriously. That is why we've consistently topped the nation in voter turnout.

But this election year we are facing an unprecedented emergency with COVID-19.

When I heard some of our neighbors in Wisconsin contracted coronavirus after voting in person in their April 7 primary, one thing became clear: We cannot and must not let this happen in Minnesota. We can't force people to risk their health by standing in line at a crowded polling place or to risk the health of poll workers.

Thankfully, there is another way. We can adapt our elections. We can expand vote-by-mail options and make a few other simple changes. We can keep Minnesotans healthy and keep our elections secure and accessible.

Engaged citizens should not have to choose between voting and risking their health.

Mary Theurer

Duluth