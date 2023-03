The truth is told. I couldn’t have said it better than the Oct. 17 letter, “ Debate showed us our true candidates .” The truth is the truth; lies and deception are lies and deception.

Will we ever as a society be able to expand our vision? Can we support and vote for a platform and not just a plank?

My fellow voters, if this is you, please expand your vision. We will all be better for it.

Steven Skalisky

Duluth