99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Vote, wear a mask to help fellow Minnesotans

Reader's View.jpg
By Guy Roger, Isle, Minnesota
October 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM

There is not much these days that can lift a person’s mood, and I can’t say the charade that is going on in Washington is any help. But knowledge is power, and I find what I’ve learned about the coronavirus these last seven months helps me distinguish between fact and fiction.

I’ve come to understand that it is an extremely complex entity. Do you know, for example, that viruses are not strictly living organisms? Rather, they are more like bits of genetic material (DNA or RNA), which gives them the ability to adapt (mutate?) incredibly efficiently? That’s why they’re so hard to stop; they can’t be killed because they are not really alive.

Without any living will to guide them, viruses relentlessly seek hosts until they run out of targets (either because herd immunity has been reached or an effective vaccine has been found). They defy any attempt to impose our logic on them. That’s why the recommendations from the experts keep changing: The virus suddenly makes a right turn when least expected.

I’m not a doctor, and you see that I’ve made no diagnosis nor offered any treatment recommendation here. But there’s no doubt the pandemic has complicated our lives in myriad ways, especially the health care landscape. We have to recognize that the only way through this is to work together.

Two things we need to do to protect all Minnesotans: wear our masks and vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy Roger

Isle, Minnesota

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau