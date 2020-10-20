Reader's View: Vote, wear a mask to help fellow Minnesotans

There is not much these days that can lift a person’s mood, and I can’t say the charade that is going on in Washington is any help. But knowledge is power, and I find what I’ve learned about the coronavirus these last seven months helps me distinguish between fact and fiction.

I’ve come to understand that it is an extremely complex entity. Do you know, for example, that viruses are not strictly living organisms? Rather, they are more like bits of genetic material (DNA or RNA), which gives them the ability to adapt (mutate?) incredibly efficiently? That’s why they’re so hard to stop; they can’t be killed because they are not really alive.

Without any living will to guide them, viruses relentlessly seek hosts until they run out of targets (either because herd immunity has been reached or an effective vaccine has been found). They defy any attempt to impose our logic on them. That’s why the recommendations from the experts keep changing: The virus suddenly makes a right turn when least expected.

I’m not a doctor, and you see that I’ve made no diagnosis nor offered any treatment recommendation here. But there’s no doubt the pandemic has complicated our lives in myriad ways, especially the health care landscape. We have to recognize that the only way through this is to work together.

Two things we need to do to protect all Minnesotans: wear our masks and vote.

Guy Roger

Isle, Minnesota