Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Using old hospital for housing has worked elsewhere

From the letter: "San Diego Rescue Mission ... is in a former hospital ... (and) has a wonderfully useful, thoughtful, and loving approach to helping the homeless."

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Kathleen Hass, Duluth
Today at 4:00 PM

An Aug. 19 letter suggested using the now-defunct St. Mary’s hospital building for housing . I agree. The idea is a very attractive one in a neighborhood where many need a place to live.

Please do an internet search for "San Diego Rescue Mission," which is in a former hospital there and which has a wonderfully useful, thoughtful, and loving approach to helping the homeless. I volunteered there when I lived in San Diego, and I taught every Friday, observing people living there, working hard to get educated, attend a nearby church, and learn job skills. Children who lived there attended a nearby school. Twice a year a graduation celebration is held for graduates of the mission’s academy. It also has other facilities for selling donated items and offering emergency beds for short-term housing. Take a look and see how a successful program operates.

Kathleen Hass

Duluth

