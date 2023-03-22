99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Use old St. Mary’s hospital building for housing

It seems a shame to raze a building that isn’t falling into disrepair when it could be made useful.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Jody Nelson, Duluth
Today at 10:11 AM

I’ve read in the News Tribune that the “old” St. Mary’s hospital building will be torn down (“ St. Mary's Medical Center to be demolished when Vision Northland is complete ,” Jan. 18, 2022).

Perhaps it could be put to use for those having housing challenges. Each room has its own bathroom, and perhaps a few common areas could be used for cooking facilities. The building is close to medical and social assistance and is on a bus line for transportation.

It seems a shame to raze a building that isn’t falling into disrepair when it could be made useful — especially with the local housing market as tight as it is.

Just a thought.

Jody Nelson

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: A majority of Americans just not buying it
March 22, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  James Walsh, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Evil is reshaping American society
March 22, 2023 07:14 AM
 · 
By  Warner Gouin, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: PolyMet hearing will be on a single issue
March 18, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Gay Trachsel, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1880623+kucheraSPLIETHOFF0721.jpg
Business
Monthly ship to carry cargo, containers between Duluth, Belgium ports
March 22, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Woman points at studs.
Local
AICHO expands capacity at domestic violence shelter
March 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
A picnic table surrounded by snow
Weather
Grand Marais tops storm snowfall list with 10 inches
March 22, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler