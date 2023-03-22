Reader's View: Use old St. Mary’s hospital building for housing
It seems a shame to raze a building that isn’t falling into disrepair when it could be made useful.
I’ve read in the News Tribune that the “old” St. Mary’s hospital building will be torn down (“ St. Mary's Medical Center to be demolished when Vision Northland is complete ,” Jan. 18, 2022).
Perhaps it could be put to use for those having housing challenges. Each room has its own bathroom, and perhaps a few common areas could be used for cooking facilities. The building is close to medical and social assistance and is on a bus line for transportation.
It seems a shame to raze a building that isn’t falling into disrepair when it could be made useful — especially with the local housing market as tight as it is.
Just a thought.
Jody Nelson
ADVERTISEMENT
Duluth
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT