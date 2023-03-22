Reader's View: Use old St. Mary’s hospital building for housing

I’ve read in the News Tribune that the “old” St. Mary’s hospital building will be torn down (“ St. Mary's Medical Center to be demolished when Vision Northland is complete ,” Jan. 18, 2022).

Perhaps it could be put to use for those having housing challenges. Each room has its own bathroom, and perhaps a few common areas could be used for cooking facilities. The building is close to medical and social assistance and is on a bus line for transportation.

It seems a shame to raze a building that isn’t falling into disrepair when it could be made useful — especially with the local housing market as tight as it is.

Just a thought.

Jody Nelson

Duluth