Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Use former Duluth hospital for housing

This building could almost single handedly solve the area’s housing crisis.

Opinion by Sue Matuszak, Duluth
Today at 9:52 AM

Apparently, plans are in place to demolish another historic building in Duluth, the former St. Mary’s hospital, where only a few short weeks ago, you could get "world class health care." This is irresponsible on so many levels.

The landfills do not need to be filled up any faster, especially with older buildings that were constructed way better than anything that is going up today.

Visitors to Duluth enjoy the historic buildings, not parking lots.

This building could almost single handedly solve the area’s housing crisis. Think about it: There are hundreds of rooms where people could live and at least two commercial kitchens where food could be prepared.

Essentia’s mission statement says that it is “called to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.” I can’t think of anything healthier than a clean, warm home.

Sue Matuszak

Duluth

