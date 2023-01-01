99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Reader's View: US needs to care for its own citizens first

From the letter: "It appears our own government can’t support our own citizens in need."

By Rilla Debot Opelt, Duluth
January 01, 2023 01:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I see endless TV ads and daily I receive letters begging for donations for American citizens’ starving children, food shelves, children’s hospitals, homeless shelters, safe havens for teens, and wounded or paralyzed veterans who became disabled while fighting for our country.

I wonder, as it appears our own government can’t support our own citizens in need, why is our government allowing millions of non-citizens to come into our country who also have needs? I wonder why Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t take in the cold and hungry women and children dropped off in front of her home. She didn’t come out of her huge home to invite them in for food, drink, and warmth; instead, they were sent to an overcrowded shelter, a mean thing to do.

America is the most generous nation the world has ever known. We rebuilt Europe’s destroyed cities after World War II. We send humanitarian aid around the world. We’re sending weapons to Ukraine. When we can’t feed and shelter our own needy citizens, why is our government allowing millions of people to come into our country to be fed and sheltered?

Rilla DeBot Opelt

Duluth

