Reader's View: US must end infighting or risk drowning

It was election year in the pond. Tommy Turtle and Cathy Catfish were the candidates to become the next pond president, and Fernando Frog was the purveyor of news for the Daily Croak. Tommy Turtle represented the Surface Creatures Party while Cathy Catfish the Denizens Below Party. Fernando Frog interviewed both sides equally and every evening would croak the news from atop his lily-pad office.

Things turned ugly as election year wore on and the Surface Creatures and Denizens Below took to bashing each other (name-calling and such) rather than sticking to the issues at stake. The Denizens Below would bubble to the Daily Croak that the Surface Creatures were deplorables, industrialists, and fascists. The Surface Creatures would reply that the Denizens Below were freeloaders, elitists, and communists. They were mostly just preaching to their choirs, however, as the election polls never seemed to vary much.

Unfortunately, before they could meet for public debate, an invasive creature, a 15-foot Anaconda snake (set loose by its human owner), slithered into the pond and ate most of them. Fernando Frog managed to escape and warned the neighboring pond to evacuate and take measures.

The annals of history include many accounts of nations and cultures which perished through infighting and sloth. Sometimes we are so busy attacking we forget to defend and fail to see the forest through the trees. We have a sacred duty to protect our families, our communities, and our country from invasion and destruction. If that requires being more concerned about America than the rest of the world, so be it. It certainly requires maintaining a strong military presence and security at our borders and shorelines. To quote Abraham Lincoln, a house divided amongst itself cannot stand.

Dennis Cooke

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor