Reader's View: US must continue to support Ukraine
Russia’s warring autocrat seems fixated on conquering Ukrainians’ freedom and erasing their memories and culture.
Our steadfast support for the continued survival of Ukraine must not waiver at this crucial time.
Russia’s warring autocrat seems fixated on conquering Ukrainians’ freedom and erasing their memories and culture. The cowardly slaughtering of innocent families and their homes while taking children hostage for forced indoctrination has been unmerciful.
Gerald Norrgard
Duluth
