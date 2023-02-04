99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: US must continue to support Ukraine

Russia’s warring autocrat seems fixated on conquering Ukrainians’ freedom and erasing their memories and culture.

Opinion by Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
February 04, 2023 11:16 AM
Our steadfast support for the continued survival of Ukraine must not waiver at this crucial time.

Russia’s warring autocrat seems fixated on conquering Ukrainians’ freedom and erasing their memories and culture. The cowardly slaughtering of innocent families and their homes while taking children hostage for forced indoctrination has been unmerciful.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

Related Topics: READERS VIEWWARUKRAINE
