Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: US being destroyed by greedy, immoral people

The Democratic Party is no longer democratic.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Caroline Burley, Duluth
Today at 9:48 AM

On a recent night, I had an asthma attack. Medicare has removed both of my asthma inhalers from its formulary. How many people will die because of this decision? How many people can afford to pay $500 (the copay) for this life-saving medicine?

America was once a great country. It is being destroyed by immoral, greedy people. What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world but loses his soul?

Our politicians are robbing us. They lie and cheat. They are greedy for money and power. The Democratic Party is no longer democratic. It wants to force socIalism on us. I fear it wants to replace our money with trackable digital currency. The party wants to control us.

Many Democrats don’t seem to know or fear God. We will all answer to Him. A Bible on a shelf does you no good. You need to read it and obey it.

Our Constitution requires us to be moral people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline Burley

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Trump, Biden differ on handling of classified documents
June 26, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Peter W. Johnson, Superior
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Congress can follow Minnesota in helping kids
June 26, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Washington
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: The answer to Line 5 seems obvious
June 24, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Carol Steinhart, Madison, Wisconsin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
urban streetscape
Local
Duluth strives to design 'street for the people' of Lincoln Park
June 28, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Silhouette of bird flying and broken chains at blurred nature sunset background
Local
Asylum seekers in Twin Ports share stories
June 28, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
details of winery complex
Business
Restaurant, winery to open soon in Coleraine
June 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
Critics called it a 'thoughtcrime' database. But what will a Minnesota civil rights report actually track?
June 28, 2023 04:44 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier