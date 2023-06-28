Reader's View: US being destroyed by greedy, immoral people

On a recent night, I had an asthma attack. Medicare has removed both of my asthma inhalers from its formulary. How many people will die because of this decision? How many people can afford to pay $500 (the copay) for this life-saving medicine?

America was once a great country. It is being destroyed by immoral, greedy people. What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world but loses his soul?

Our politicians are robbing us. They lie and cheat. They are greedy for money and power. The Democratic Party is no longer democratic. It wants to force socIalism on us. I fear it wants to replace our money with trackable digital currency. The party wants to control us.

Many Democrats don’t seem to know or fear God. We will all answer to Him. A Bible on a shelf does you no good. You need to read it and obey it.

Our Constitution requires us to be moral people.

Caroline Burley

Duluth

