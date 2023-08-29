Reader's View: Unproven election claims hardly dubious

Facing a universe of forever-growing system software-related vulnerabilities, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), limited to known and actively exploited vulnerabilities, can’t mitigate every exploit. Furthermore, its advisories aren’t legally mandated.

As an advisory subscriber for the past decade and as someone who knows something about computer security, I find egregiously misleading letters in the News Tribune that regurgitate as absolute truth CISA’s marketing-like claim that the 2020 elections were “ the most secure in American history .”

In reality, upper-echelon bureaucrats too often ignore and hide threats at our peril. As CNN reported , Georgia officials, citing costs, “won’t update vulnerable Dominion software until after the 2024 election” — a scenario that’s hardly unique.

If you think ensuring the integrity of our election systems, software, and procedures is too costly, consider who’s now controlling the country: an administration epitomizing a leftist media that fuels division and stokes biased lecturing by local opinion writers who regurgitate exaggerations, half-truths, and lies with the apparent intent to distract voters from knowing the truth about corrupt Democrats.

Court discovery in 2021, only recently released to the public — as reported by PJ Media , a source of right-leaning commentary (left-wing media would never report it) — claims that critical vulnerabilities in Dominion voting machines could be exploited to “subvert all of its security mechanisms.” Notwithstanding exploits enabling votes to be changed, an internal attacker, requiring only brief access, could execute pre-planned untraceable exploits, effectively rendering physical security moot and criminality unprovable. A single unmitigated machine could compromise whole states’ systems.

Considering that the means, motive, and opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities existed during the 2020 elections, and Democrats now making adherence to rule of law subject to political bias, makes more plausible that not all 2020 election allegations still unproven were necessarily as dubious as Democrats would have everyone believe.

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

