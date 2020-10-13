Reader's View: Unconscionable to tie health care to employment

An Oct. 2 column in the News Tribune derided government-paid health care and asked whether we are willing to give up a pre-tax policy and pay for another with money available after taxes are paid (Local View: “ Medicare for all's never-discussed question demands an answer ”).

My answer is that I don’t have a pre-tax policy, and I am paying a lot for my current coverage but make too much to qualify for government help. I am looking forward to receiving government-run Medicare and fully support the House version of Medicare for all.

Many Americans still do not have health care and need to be covered right now. Many workers are putting their health at risk just to get coverage for their family during the COVID-19 crisis. Few can get a good, safe job to afford health care. Tying health care coverage to employment is unconscionable. This is the time for Medicare for all.

In concept, Medicare for all is not what Medicare is now. The HR 1384 version would pay for glasses, prescriptions, dental, and much more. There would be little need for supplemental insurance and little need to whine about post-tax dollars paying for health care.

I get it, though, many voted for a president who only pays federal income taxes of $750 a year yet receives health care paid for by the government. Avoiding taxes is some folks’ religion.

Mike Kuitu

Duluth