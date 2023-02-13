Reader's View: Ukraine-loving media ignored Afghanistan

Our media cannot pass up a good Ukraine story, it seems, like a recent one of ordinary Ukraine citizens, young and old, who helped the Ukraine military repel the Russians from the city of Kherson.

It is interesting though, that our media does not dwell on the fact that citizens in Afghanistan, all by themselves and without a military, pushed the U.S. and its superpower military out of Afghanistan. Pushing an imperialist superpower out of your country of only 25 million people and you had no military — my God! The Ukrainians have nothing on the Afghans.

It is obvious why our media does not dwell on the tenacity of ordinary citizens in Afghanistan and seems to focus on Russia's failures in its war on Ukraine, fighting against people that actually have a modern military.

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

