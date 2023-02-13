Reader's View: Ukraine-loving media ignored Afghanistan
It is interesting that our media does not dwell on the fact that citizens in Afghanistan, all by themselves and without a military, pushed the U.S. and its superpower military out of Afghanistan.
Our media cannot pass up a good Ukraine story, it seems, like a recent one of ordinary Ukraine citizens, young and old, who helped the Ukraine military repel the Russians from the city of Kherson.
It is interesting though, that our media does not dwell on the fact that citizens in Afghanistan, all by themselves and without a military, pushed the U.S. and its superpower military out of Afghanistan. Pushing an imperialist superpower out of your country of only 25 million people and you had no military — my God! The Ukrainians have nothing on the Afghans.
It is obvious why our media does not dwell on the tenacity of ordinary citizens in Afghanistan and seems to focus on Russia's failures in its war on Ukraine, fighting against people that actually have a modern military.
Frank Erickson
Minneapolis
ADVERTISEMENT
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.