Reader's View: Twin Cities light rail needs more security

Over the years I have traveled to many countries for business. As a kid, I loved trains, traveled with my grandparents, and even proposed to my wife on the Minnetonka Zephyr. I’ve been on trains in Norway and Lisbon, on the Shinkansen “bullet train” in Japan, and on the Acela Express from Boston to New York City. Rail is a great way to travel.

Recently, though, there have been news stories about flagrant drug use and crime on the Metro Light Rail lines serving Minneapolis and St Paul.

This has caught my attention since I had a similar experience last year taking the light rail from Terminal 1 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport to the Mall of America early in the day. As soon as I boarded, I saw a gentleman was passed out on the floor of the train, and no security was to be found.

I recall the first year the light rail launched. Police would regularly walk the cars to verify tickets and ensure a safe experience. Now they are short some 60 officers.

I’ll never disparage the hard work of the staff and government partners working on the Northern Lights Express train, which would run between the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.

But I wish a redo would terminate service at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport and not downtown Minneapolis, where a connection on the Metro Light Rail is the presumed connection to St. Paul, the airport, and VA clinic. Until things change, my plans would be to continue flying from Duluth or taking shuttles that serve Duluth to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport several times per day.

David W. Phillips

Saginaw