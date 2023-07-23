6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Trump's view of reality a delusion

One must remember that Trump always seems to be looking for other people to do his dirty work and to fight his battles.

Opinion by Gary Burt, Marble, Minnesota
Today at 8:12 AM

If he can't get his way, it seems, everything President Donald Trump does ends up being bullying behavior, created by bullying attitudes.

Scratch the surface of a bully, and you find a coward.

One must remember that Trump always seems to be looking for other people to do his dirty work and to fight his battles. Any sign of physical conflict, he is in a bunker or somewhere else safe, with guards all around. He talks a good game, but that's all it is.

The Jan. 6 rioters may have had good intentions, but we are seeing the consequences of blindly following Trump.

I believe all it would take is one strong person to challenge Trump in order to show the world he has feet of clay. If that happened, I think people would act like rats fleeing a sinking ship.

I would frame it as his trying to create a view of reality he isn't afraid of. I doubt he can live, or even survive, in the real world. Only in a world of his making can he exist, I feel — a world he assumes he controls. (Notice how threatened he seems to be when anyone defines the world differently than he needs to see it — and how abusive he seems when he feels the need to maintain control of "reality.”

An article I read about him said he was addicted to revenge. I believe he'd respond like that to anyone who threatened his view of reality. That's how vulnerable he seems to be under his facade of bravado.

Gary Burt

Marble, Minnesota

