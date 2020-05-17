Reader's View: Trump’s ‘disgusting’ behavior ‘no surprise

Now, finally, staff in the West Wing and around the president will need to wear masks, but not the president himself, reportedly. Wearing a mask protects others from any virus you may be harboring; not wearing one leaves those around you unprotected from your virus. Apparently that’s how little the president cares about others.

Of course, this comes as no surprise. His administration caged children and separated them from their parents. His administration seeks to send refugees and Dreamers out of the U.S. and to prohibit entrance by new refugees. His administration is eliminating clean-water and air safeguards and is seeking to end the Affordable Care Act.

It is the president who previously called white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, “fine people,” and who more recently encouraged people to protest stay-safe-at-home orders, protests that involved Nazi symbols, Confederate flags, and weapons in state capitols.

The president and his administration eliminated the federal office designed to deal with pandemics. He removed the researcher working on vaccinations when he wouldn’t advance the president’s promotion of a dangerous and now-disproven drug. He cut the longstanding ongoing funding for a pandemic researcher when he refused to repeat the president’s false narrative about the origins of COVID-19.

It is the President who early on refused to accept from abroad equipment and tests vital to protecting health care workers and patients in the fight against COVID-19. He recently ordered meatpacking plants to reopen without requiring safeguards for workers. He tweets about his ratings but shows little compassion for the more than 80,000 people who have died from COVID-19.

So it’s no surprise. But it is disgusting.

Eileen Zeitz Hudelson

Duluth