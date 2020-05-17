99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Trump’s ‘disgusting’ behavior ‘no surprise

Reader's View.jpg
By Eileen Zeitz Hudelson, Duluth
May 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Now, finally, staff in the West Wing and around the president will need to wear masks, but not the president himself, reportedly. Wearing a mask protects others from any virus you may be harboring; not wearing one leaves those around you unprotected from your virus. Apparently that’s how little the president cares about others.

Of course, this comes as no surprise. His administration caged children and separated them from their parents. His administration seeks to send refugees and Dreamers out of the U.S. and to prohibit entrance by new refugees. His administration is eliminating clean-water and air safeguards and is seeking to end the Affordable Care Act.

It is the president who previously called white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, “fine people,” and who more recently encouraged people to protest stay-safe-at-home orders, protests that involved Nazi symbols, Confederate flags, and weapons in state capitols.

The president and his administration eliminated the federal office designed to deal with pandemics. He removed the researcher working on vaccinations when he wouldn’t advance the president’s promotion of a dangerous and now-disproven drug. He cut the longstanding ongoing funding for a pandemic researcher when he refused to repeat the president’s false narrative about the origins of COVID-19.

It is the President who early on refused to accept from abroad equipment and tests vital to protecting health care workers and patients in the fight against COVID-19. He recently ordered meatpacking plants to reopen without requiring safeguards for workers. He tweets about his ratings but shows little compassion for the more than 80,000 people who have died from COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

So it’s no surprise. But it is disgusting.

Eileen Zeitz Hudelson

Duluth

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten