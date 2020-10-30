99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Trump’s COVID recovery felt orchestrated

By Damien Cronin, Duluth
October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM

In early October, evening TV news bulletins suddenly cut to live coverage of the White House to hear that the president had tested positive for COVID-19. We all witnessed his very dramatic trip by helicopter to Walter Reed hospital. This generated a huge amount of attention and sympathy, which he seems to crave. Staff at the hospital had to sign nondisclosure documents regarding the president’s stay. This seemed very unusual for the hospital not to release any reports about his condition. One had to wonder: why the secrecy?

Three days later, President Donald Trump was discharged, which was followed by another attention-getting, dramatic helicopter return to the White House. The next day he claimed to be cured and virus-free, despite no official medical confirmation. All the medical news about his condition came from the White House. His White House doctor, at a news conference, seemed to support Trump’s claims of a diagnosis and cure.

However, the next day, this same doctor publicly admitted he had provided misinformation about the president's health status. Again, one had to question why all the apparent secrecy and coverup. Was this whole episode a cynical orchestrated scam? I am convinced it was, because I am unable to think of any other plausible explanation .

Damien Cronin

Duluth

