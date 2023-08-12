Reader's View: Trump’s authoritarianism is what’s third-world

I was struck reading the Aug. 5 story, “ Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment ,” by Rep. Pete Stauber’s only known public reaction to any of the indictments against former President Donald Trump.

When Trump was indicted on June 9 for illegally hoarding classified documents, Stauber said, “It’s something I don’t think this country would ever have seen where the party in power … supports an indictment against his rival political opponent. … This is what happens in third-world countries.”

Let’s review how that Indictment came about. When he left the White House in 2021, Trump took with him many highly classified documents. For months he rebuffed requests by the National Archives to return those documents. Archives finally asked the Department of Justice to intervene. With federal-court authorization, the FBI took action to locate and retrieve those documents. For his refusal to return the documents — even telling his attorneys to sign affidavits stating he did not possess them — Trump was indicted on federal charges.

This is what happens in first-world countries where the rule of law prevails.

A statement by Trump in December 2022 showed his increasing frustration at his inability to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He called for the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” so that he might displace Joe Biden in our nation’s highest office. This tendency toward authoritarianism, Congressman Stauber, is “what happens in third-world countries.”

Roger B. Day

Duluth

