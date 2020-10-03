99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Trump’s A+ should be an F — or W

By Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
October 03, 2020 at 9:00 AM

By giving himself an A-plus for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump showed he’s an easy grader. Many others would give him the opposite mark, an F. But a more accurate assessment might be a W, signifying that Trump withdrew midway through the project.

Trump’s initial, self-described underplaying of the virus gave way to essentially giving up the challenge, leaving local units of government, medical personnel, and the public to fend for themselves while he continued to insist the problem no longer exists, if it ever did at all.

By virtue of his withdrawal, Trump needs to retake a course in leadership. And he shouldn’t be given the opportunity to do it again at the expense of public health and safety.

Marshall H. Tanick

Minneapolis

