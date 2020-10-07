Reader's View: Trump wins by being loudest

President Donald Trump won the first presidential debate by doing what he does best, which is talking louder than anyone who opposes him. He won by talking over both the Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the moderator Chris Wallace.

He wins by talking over the press when they ask questions he doesn't like. He wins by talking over his intelligence officials when they try to brief him or alert the public to threats he'd rather not hear about. He wins against COVID-19 by talking over his public health scientists.

With all this winning and a gut that's always right, why should he stop to listen to anyone?

Just like the alligator with the deepest and loudest bellow wins in the swamp, Trump always wins because he's the loudest person in the room.

As a candidate in the last presidential election, Trump told us we'd get tired of winning. Are we tired of this kind of winning yet?

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Furnas

Cloquet