Reader's View: Trump using authoritarian playbook

If one looks at President Donald Trump’s behavior, it appears that more and more he is clearing the way to an authoritarian administration.

His attempting to get Russia to illegally secure candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails to help his 2016 campaign was counter to the Constitution. His stacking the Supreme Court and lower federal courts with people who support him and his policies will impact legal opposition.

His attempt to muzzle the free press because it is publishing the truth about his self-serving actions and policies is a customary authoritarian ploy. His degrading the FBI and Department of Justice prevents their opposition to him. His attacking the American system of voting to prevent opponent Americans from voting is reflective of fascist techniques to seize power.

His refusing to allow certain information on his policies and behavior to be given in his impeachment and to other investigative bodies raises the question: Why? His refusing to agree to a peaceful transition of power, if he loses the election, is the first-ever in a presidential election. Now, he is advocating a “patriotic” curriculum for schools. Local school boards determine curricula, not the president. Would this be a platform for political indoctrination?

In Italy, before World War II, Prime Minister Benito Mussolini had black-shirted thugs to help his grabbing power. German leader Adolf Hitler had brown-shirted thugs to intimidate Jewish folks and opponents. The communists had red-shirted thugs to intimidate others in Germany. Now, one wonders about the aims of the armed American white supremacists? Trump referred to them as good people after the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia. Will they somehow support a potentially authoritarian government to advance their aims? Will others?

Donald E. Maypole

Lake Nebagamon