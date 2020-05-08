Reader's View: Trump supporters are defining terrorism

How is it possible that roughly 25% of eligible voters support a president who has been caught spewing over 16,000 fact-checkable lies and false statements? Is it because his supporters are unable to tell facts from opinion or reality from entertainment?

President Donald Trump has never come off as the sharpest knife in the drawer, but he does seem to possess an intuitive genius for manipulating gullible people. The president’s followers certainly had valid complaints about our economic system before he came along, but these issues, as the late journalist Molly Ivins said, were not about right versus left but about top versus bottom. Yet these Trump supporters have picked their team and will root for its captain even if he is waging a class-war against their own self-interest. Will they support him as he defunds their Social Security, sabotages their postal service, and gives their tax dollars to the rich? Will they support him as he eliminates all legal liabilities for businesses before sending them back into potentially lethal workplaces?

Threatening violence for political gain is one definition of terrorism, and that’s exactly what Trump’s supporters are doing when brandishing assault weapons at protests. This behavior is straight out of Benito Mussolini’s fascist playbook. As Trump supporters wave the Confederate battle flag, they might as well be waving a Nazi swastika, because both represent the cause of white supremacists who lost wars against the United States while fighting on the wrong side of history.

Hatred, bigotry, and all other irrational forces of authoritarianism are dividing the United States. We must never allow this pathetic episode in American history to be seen as normal. This is not normal, and most Americans are better than this.

David A. Sorensen

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth