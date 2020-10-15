99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Trump playing games with our health, communities

By Nancy Sadja, Morro Bay, California
October 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM

By holding huge rallies, including in Duluth, regardless of the current pandemic, President Donald Trump is playing games with our health. The evidence that asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 play a large role in its transmission is irrefutable. This is a viral illness; even a mild case can result in long-term health problems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, past viruses such as the Spanish flu, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV left a vast number of people of all ages disabled — for years and often lifetimes. This is proving true with COVID-19. Symptoms include shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, cognitive issues, erratic heartbeat, and muscle and joint pain. Intolerance to even mild physical or mental exertion can trigger a severe crash lasting for months or years.

I developed myalgic encephalomyelitis after a viral infection a decade ago and remain severely disabled. Simple activities — reading, a doctor’s visit, and even a shower — can have grievous ramifications; it is a cruel, devastating game of craps, each throw often resulting in catastrophic permanent complications. Studies repeatedly show that this is far from uncommon in post-viral illnesses.

Is this the game Trump is asking his followers and the cities who host his rallies to play with their health? Will you or a loved one become disabled by COVID-19 due to Trump's utter disregard for your health? His failure to treat this pandemic with the seriousness that is warranted has been despicable.

Nancy Sadja

Morro Bay, California

