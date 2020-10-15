Reader's View: Trump playing games with our health, communities

By holding huge rallies, including in Duluth, regardless of the current pandemic, President Donald Trump is playing games with our health. The evidence that asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 play a large role in its transmission is irrefutable. This is a viral illness; even a mild case can result in long-term health problems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, past viruses such as the Spanish flu, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV left a vast number of people of all ages disabled — for years and often lifetimes. This is proving true with COVID-19. Symptoms include shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, cognitive issues, erratic heartbeat, and muscle and joint pain. Intolerance to even mild physical or mental exertion can trigger a severe crash lasting for months or years.

I developed myalgic encephalomyelitis after a viral infection a decade ago and remain severely disabled. Simple activities — reading, a doctor’s visit, and even a shower — can have grievous ramifications; it is a cruel, devastating game of craps, each throw often resulting in catastrophic permanent complications. Studies repeatedly show that this is far from uncommon in post-viral illnesses.

Is this the game Trump is asking his followers and the cities who host his rallies to play with their health? Will you or a loved one become disabled by COVID-19 due to Trump's utter disregard for your health? His failure to treat this pandemic with the seriousness that is warranted has been despicable.

Nancy Sadja

Morro Bay, California