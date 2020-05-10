99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Trump party will be ‘lots of fun’

Reader's View.jpg
By Tony Sheda, Wrenshall
May 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM

In the past month or so, more than 10 letters in the News Tribune about our President Donald Trump have been, in my humble opinion, hateful. Criticism is one thing and is healthy. To hate reflects on the one writing.

The reason I am writing this is to invite all of those letter writers to my place for President Trump’s victory party on the Saturday after he wins re-election. We will have lots of fun. Or at least I will.

To that end, I will try to get guest speakers like News Tribune Editorial Page Editor Chuck Frederick and Executive Editor Rick Lubbers to give a talk on how there is no bias in the media.

This will be free, but please RSVP ASAP as a huge rally is expected. Those who write me unsigned hate mail and the one who keyed my pickup may come also if they repent.

Tony Sheda

Wrenshall

