Reader's View: Trump is no Churchill

“I would say to the House as I said to those who have joined this government: ‘I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.’ We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering.” These were the brutally honest words Winston Churchill after becoming prime minister of the United Kingdom during World War II. This wartime leader did not underplay the threat posed by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to the UK and other countries around the world.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of dealing with reality like the right-honorable gentleman from the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump expressed a complete lack of concern for the United States. “It’s like a miracle.” He claimed. “It will disappear.” We’re still waiting for the coronavirus to disappear. I’m quite certain many infectious-disease experts would agree this country shouldn’t rely on miracles. This is a fight an individual country cannot win. The world needs cooperation to defeat this virus, yet Trump found it necessary to withdraw from the World Health Organization while at the same time promoting quack remedies such as hydroxychloroquine.

Our president has surrendered all pretense of national and international leadership when it comes to fighting the threat posed by COVID-19. We now have Trump on tape privately admitting to author and journalist Bob Woodward that he realized the severe consequences of this pandemic while his public statements were the complete opposite. He claimed he didn’t want to create panic, even though it seems his entire reelection platform is based upon fear and panic.

Any suggestion of Trump being comparable to Churchill is completely inane.

James N. Bragge

Carlton