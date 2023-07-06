Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Trump indictments are law and order

From the letter: "Yes, indeed. If any of us steal nuclear and defense secrets, the DOJ can throw the book at us."

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by David A. Sorensen
Today at 4:55 PM

Hunter Biden pled guilty to minor tax and gun-registration offenses. President Donald Trump allegedly stole nuclear and other defense secrets, as described in the easy-to-read indictment against him. Yet, many MAGA supporters, including Congressman Pete Stauber, complain about the two men being treated differently.

Let’s hope so. Some Trump supporters say that if the Department of Justice can do this to Trump, they can do it to any of us. Yes, indeed. If any of us steal nuclear and defense secrets, the DOJ can throw the book at us. It’s called “law and order.”

The symptoms of cult behavior, the signs indicative of fascism, and the symptoms displayed by a sociopath seem to correlate almost exactly with the MAGA movement and its leader. MAGA propaganda has undermined objective truth for many Americans and has created an alternate, mythical reality.

Astronomer Carl Sagan said, “If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. … It’s simply too painful to acknowledge … that we’ve been taken.”

David A. Sorensen

Duluth

