Reader's View: Trump-endorsing mayors have short memories

Shame on some of the mayors and other officials in northern Minnesota for endorsing President Donald Trump’s re-election (“ Iron Range mayors pitch Trump with Pence ,” Aug. 29).

Their memories are sure short. For 70 or more years, Democratic legislators, governors, and other elected officials have worked hard to improve the lives of miners, teachers, and others. Mary Murphy and Dave Battaglia are two legislators from my district who come to mind. National leaders like Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson started legislation like Social Security, unemployment compensation, and Medicare. We have all benefited from these programs. The Republicans did little to help.

Most of the older Democrats have died or retired. The young Democrats need time to get experience and exposure. The Democrats are still very concerned about all the people in the congressional district.

We can’t believe in the words of Trump. He has lied thousands of times. He talked about unity in his acceptance speech. He has seemed to have lost interest in one of our most important problems: the pandemic virus. Worst of all, he reportedly suggested I was a “sucker” and “loser” for serving in the U.S. Army. What a terrible thing to say. I served honorably.

Eugene Norland

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Harbors