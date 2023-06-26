Reader's View: Trump, Biden differ on handling of classified documents

When news sources seek a balance between left and right, we often allow them to cast those who do extreme things as on both sides of the same coin. But that’s not a fair way to take note of a greedy leader who refuses to criticize Nazis, QAnon, or Russian President Vladimir Putin — and who has been kicked off Twitter after being accused of inciting violence.

President Joe Biden wants health care for everyone, to prevent catastrophic climate change, to keep providing COVID-19 vaccinations, and to repair an economy that experienced high inflation due in part to President Donald Trump's incompetent handling of COVID-19.

Trump took many boxes of classified documents from the White House and stored them in various unsecured locations. His lawyers are trying to downplay the importance of those classified documents. Not to worry, though: Trump assures us he declassified them just by thinking so. If that's true, Presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama could reclassify them with their thoughts. In a Truth Social post , Trump turned to whataboutism, lashing out at supposed unequal treatment from the Department of Justice. Trump says Biden's motives were the same, or worse, than his. But they weren't.

According to FactCheck.org , “I n 2012 Biden donated more than 1,850 boxes of records from his years in the U.S. Senate to the University of Delaware. The documents are not available for public access following an agreement between Biden and the university … not to provide public access … until ‘two years after (Biden) retires from public life.’ … However, the Justice Department, with Biden’s consent, reviewed the documents in February and did not find any with classified markings, although some were taken for further review.”

Truthfully speaking, both men’s actions were far from the same!

Peter W. Johnson

Superior

