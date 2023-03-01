99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Trump, Biden both on hook for documents

Both men must face the legal consequences of their actions.

Opinion by David A. Sorensen, Duluth
March 01, 2023 09:41 AM

Some pundits say the documents found at President Biden’s home complicate an impending document lawsuit against former president Trump, but these are two separate investigations.
If your neighbor gets a speeding ticket it does not complicate or nullify your speeding ticket just because “everyone’s doing it.”
False equivalency (comparing apples to oranges) is a mainstay of propagandists, but even if Biden’s case were equivalent to Trump’s, it’s a completely separate matter. Both men must face the legal consequences of their actions.

