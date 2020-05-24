Reader's View: Tip generously as economy reopens

With the slow reopening of the Minnesota economy, I would like to offer a proposal.

Many of our neighbors have been without an income for many weeks. If you have not been financially affected, I would ask that you consider them in your purchases. Let us provide generous tips to our barbers, hair stylists, food servers and bartenders. They have gone a long while without funds. I plan on tipping my barber, food server, and bartender an extra 50% for my next few visits.

Good people with families need our help. Please keep them in mind when our economy begins to open.

Most of all, stay safe.

Mike Miernicki

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth