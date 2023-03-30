99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Three roundabouts excessive for London Road

From the letter: "Other viable, less-expensive, and less-destructive solutions have been presented to MnDOT."

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Carrie L. Battisti, Duluth
Today at 2:33 PM

In spite of more than 520 signatures supporting a solution other than a roundabout at 60th Avenue East and London Road, the Minnesota Department of Transportation seems intent on proceeding with the proposed project — which will destroy a two-family home and take away city park green space.

The intersection has a history of only four minor accidents and is a small, unbalanced area, with 90% of traffic on London Road and 10% on 60th Avenue East. Roundabouts are least effective in unbalanced intersections.

Other viable, less-expensive, and less-destructive solutions have been presented to MnDOT, such as a smart traffic signal, enhanced pedestrian crossing, and speed/radar signage to address the issues of excessive speed, left-hand turns, and pedestrian safety.

Does a 34-block stretch of London Road really need three roundabouts?

Who is going to stand up for the voices of so many taxpaying citizens? Is there anyone at MnDOT willing to admit this is an excessive solution for an intersection with issues that should be solved by less drastic means?

Carrie L. Battisti

Duluth

The writer lives near London Road and 60th Avenue East.

