Reader's View: There’s no planning for a nuclear attack

A letter to the editor March 29 (Reader’s View: “ Prep for a nuclear attack before it happens ”) was exactly right by demonstrating that the Duluth City Council — and I would add the Superior, Proctor, and Oliver city councils — should be squarely addressing the threat of nuclear weapons. People expect their cities to keep them safe.

We in the St. Paul area would want to come to Duluth’s rescue following a nuclear attack. But the winds from the blast likely would blow toward us, just as they did when the U.S. tested nuclear weapons in Nevada. Radioactivity settled into the soil (it was secretly tested by authorities after the blast), cows ate the hay, and children drank the milk. Years later, when this data was released, Professor Keith Meyers found excess deaths in the counties with the highest soil radioactivity. Children got thyroid cancer as adults from living in Minnesota.

If you want some sick humor in this deadly scenario, ask your city councilors if they have an emergency plan for a nuclear attack. That would be a local issue, right? To protect yourself from harm, I would advise some version of “duck and cover.” LOL. The plan for the rescue? Hospitals are gone; doctors are dead; and semi trucks, if not incinerated, are upside down on your house.

Note: your homeowners’ insurance likely has an exclusion for precisely this situation. That is not a joke.

Ann Frisch

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

