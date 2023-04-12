Reader's View: There’s no celebrating slavery, the Confederacy
This chapter of family history is not one I choose to celebrate.
An April 3 letter reminded readers that April is Confederate History Month in seven southern states (Reader’s View: “ Recall Confederate soldiers' courage, devotion ”). I appreciate that the News Tribune publishes a variety of viewpoints. Rather than shouting down an opinion with which one disagrees, I would like to offer a counterpoint.
I am a descendant of slave owners from Tennessee. During the Civil War, they fought for the preservation of their way of life, which was based upon slavery. My great-great grandfather was in a regiment of bushwhackers. Their job was guerilla warfare, to harass the enemy and steal horses. They also committed war crimes. One record of their activities tells of them capturing a number of freed slaves fighting for the Union, whom they tortured and lynched.
I have never seen even a shred of nobility in their cause, and claiming God as their vindicator seems to contradict the love, goodness, and justice implicit in the New Testament.
In any event, this chapter of family history is not one I choose to celebrate. The Latin motto I pass along to my children and grandchildren is “obliviscamur eorum,” or, “Let us forget them.”
The Rev. John W. Mann
Duluth
