Opinion Letters

Reader's View: There’s a reason truth is being tossed aside

When winning overrides all else, truth is tossed to the wayside.

Opinion by Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
February 23, 2023 12:48 PM

It’s dismaying to witness the continuing erosion of our promising democracy. When winning overrides all else, truth is tossed to the wayside.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

