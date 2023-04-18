Reader's View: There’s a reason Social Security isn’t prospering
Congress made the Social Security program part of a unified budget.
Does anyone remember President Lyndon Johnson asking Congress to include a vastly overfunded and prospering Social Security program in a unified budget to make the cost of the Vietnam War look like less of a budget-breaker? He got his way, and Congress made the Social Security program part of a unified budget.
If it hadn’t been included, the Social Security program would yet be prospering and viable on its own.
Jim Waldo
Duluth
