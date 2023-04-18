99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: There’s a reason Social Security isn’t prospering

Congress made the Social Security program part of a unified budget.

Opinion by Jim Waldo, Duluth
Today at 8:18 AM

Does anyone remember President Lyndon Johnson asking Congress to include a vastly overfunded and prospering Social Security program in a unified budget to make the cost of the Vietnam War look like less of a budget-breaker? He got his way, and Congress made the Social Security program part of a unified budget.

If it hadn’t been included, the Social Security program would yet be prospering and viable on its own.

Jim Waldo

Duluth

