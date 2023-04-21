Reader's View: The US, not Putin, set the frightening precedent
The U.S. set the precedent in 2003: a nuclear-armed power proving it could invade a smaller “foe.”
It’s just amazing how Americans are able to act as if the war in Iraq did not happen.
On Feb. 20, New York Times columnist David French wrote, “If Russia defeats Ukraine, a dangerous precedent will be set. Nuclear-armed powers will prove they can invade smaller foes and then rattle the nuclear saber to deter an effective response, creating a one-way ratchet toward territorial aggression.”
Was French born yesterday? The U.S. set the precedent in 2003: a nuclear-armed power proving it could invade a smaller “foe,” and there was no need to rattle the nuclear saber to deter an effective response because no one was going to help poor Muslim Iraqis going up against the U.S. anyway. This created the one-way ratchet toward territorial aggression that likely inspired Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to steal Ukraine.
What does French think Iraq was? His point was beyond ridiculous. He had it backward, conveniently forgetting about the United States’ criminal attack upon Iraq and that the U.S. is still occupying Iraq.
The U.S. set the dangerous precedent for nuclear-armed powers invading smaller nations, and Putin used the same blueprint. How does a columnist for the New York Times get away with writing such nonsense?
ADVERTISEMENT
Frank Erickson
Minneapolis
________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the
author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for
style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT