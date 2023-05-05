Reader's View: The US is not a democracy — yet
When Hillary Clinton’s and Hunter Biden’s sounds-like-treasonous activities are investigated, then I may be interested in Trump being accused of paying hush money.
I agreed with U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff’s March 30 tweet that, “A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy.”
When Hillary Clinton’s and Hunter Biden’s sounds-like-treasonous activities are investigated and when they are met at their door by FBI agents like President Donald Trump was, then I may be interested in Trump being accused of paying hush money.
By the way, our nation is not a democracy. We are a representative republic and will remain so until Democrats destroy the Electoral College. Then we’ll be a democracy, ruled by the majority and with the minority silenced.
Rilla Anne DeBot Opelt
Duluth
ADVERTISEMENT
________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the
author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for
style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT