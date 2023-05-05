Reader's View: The US is not a democracy — yet

I agreed with U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff’s March 30 tweet that, “A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy.”

When Hillary Clinton’s and Hunter Biden’s sounds-like-treasonous activities are investigated and when they are met at their door by FBI agents like President Donald Trump was, then I may be interested in Trump being accused of paying hush money.

By the way, our nation is not a democracy. We are a representative republic and will remain so until Democrats destroy the Electoral College. Then we’ll be a democracy, ruled by the majority and with the minority silenced.

Rilla Anne DeBot Opelt

Duluth

