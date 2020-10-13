Reader's View: The real terrorists are in our military

This is to those with the 148th Fighter Wing who scream over our area practically every afternoon, it seems, disturbing the peace and reminding us how much money is wasted on the military that could be put to so much good use in health care, education, roads, and for other human needs.

Whatever they believe their make-believe, so-called mission is these days, I and others don't believe it for a second. The 148th’s whole reason for being is the fairy tale of another 9/11. The wing is protecting nothing and avenging nothing. Military members are the terrorists, the bad guys, and the thugs for the empire. They certainly are not heroes. The world despises them, and rightly so.

Of course, those with the 148th and other military bases will not believe this. Sadly for them and me, it's the truth.

Mike Palecek

Saginaw