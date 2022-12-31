Reader's View: The military has long required vaccinations

Rep. Pete Stauber sent an email to constituents on Dec. 9 touting the removal of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military personnel, calling it an “unconstitutional, coercive policy” that “tarnished our military readiness.” Rep. Stauber does not seem to accept correspondence from anyone who is not a technical resident of his district, so I haven’t been able to speak directly to him, even though his vaccine-mandate stance affects the nation as a whole.

Here is what I would say to him if he would listen:

You call the military vaccine mandate “tyrannical,” as if it were some arbitrary fiat imposed by an irrational dictator. In fact, the military has required various vaccinations for decades, for good reason: They keep soldiers and sailors safe and ready to serve. As Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote in his August 2021 COVID-19 memorandum: “Mandatory vaccinations are familiar to all of our Service members, and mission-critical inoculation is almost as old as the U.S. military itself.”

And what is the alternative to a mandate? Simply let COVID-19 rage through the close quarters of military bases? Even if personnel are not actively sick, wouldn’t commanders bear undue risks of illness if a large (or, indeed, any) fraction of personnel was deployed without the protection of vaccination? Wouldn’t we as a nation want those who protect us to be themselves protected from serious illness?

At the very least, Stauber, as a member of Congress, bears the burden of proof that some alternative policy preserves national security and justifies overturning the judgment of military and public health professionals. Claiming thousands will flee the jackboot of oppression is not an argument (and is not even true): It’s political dogma that sidesteps the real problem of COVID-19. Secretary Austin deserves thanks rather than an uninformed scolding from politicians.

Stephen Bubul

Minneapolis

