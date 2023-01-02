Reader's View: The law doesn’t condone our biases

Millions of Americans recently celebrated Christ’s birth — or the spirit of love and sharing. Too many, though, take up theological arms, believing our religions empower us to judge others. Thus, some feel bakers are not required to sell wedding cakes because of their moral revulsion toward a customer’s sexual orientation.

Some religious people argue that gays do not biologically fit the traditional roles of couples who create life. But Jesus said nothing about judging gay people. He told us to love our fellow men as we love God and ourselves — not to use our feelings as moral maxims to judge those who offend us.

Consider the biblical story of the Pharisees who decided that an adulterous woman should be stoned, as prescribed by Mosaic Law . Jesus stated, “Let he who is without sin be the first to cast a stone.” The woman’s accusers were then ashamed because not one of them was without sin.

A contributor to the Huffington post wrote , “If we really do love Jesus, then we need to love like he did, so much so that it seems ‘scandalous’ in the eyes (of) the religious folks of our day, just like it did in his day.”

Jesus did not condone adultery. Rather, He chastised those who self-righteously sentenced an adulterer to death.

If Mosaic law was followed today, any of us could be sentenced to death for mowing the lawn on the Sabbath. But would a loving God agree? Remember?

Jesus said, “Give unto God what is God’s and to Caesar what is Caesar’s” and, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Yet some fundamentalist Christians violate civil laws in favor of enshrining their personal revulsions toward LGBTQ people.

