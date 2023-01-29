STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Reader's View: The Child Tax Credit a no-brainer

Tax credits allow hard-working people a chance to keep more of what they earn.

Opinion by Paul Hoffinger, Hillman, Minnesota
January 29, 2023 08:50 AM
A Jan. 20 letter talked about tax credits, a very bipartisan issue (Reader’s View: “ Tax credits can help keep King’s dream alive ”).

Tax credits allow hard-working people a chance to keep more of what they earn. If that can reduce poverty, all the better.

This seems like a no-brainer, something that deserves the support of Republicans, Democrats, Marijuana Now Party folks, and others.

If it's part of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream, that's fine, too.

I call on Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach and Congressmen Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer to let House Speaker Kevin McCarthy know that passing the permanent extension of the Child Tax Credit is a winner for the party and the country — and we should get it done.

Paul Hoffinger

Hillman, Minnesota

