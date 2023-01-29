Reader's View: The Child Tax Credit a no-brainer
Tax credits allow hard-working people a chance to keep more of what they earn.
A Jan. 20 letter talked about tax credits, a very bipartisan issue (Reader’s View: “ Tax credits can help keep King’s dream alive ”).
Tax credits allow hard-working people a chance to keep more of what they earn. If that can reduce poverty, all the better.
This seems like a no-brainer, something that deserves the support of Republicans, Democrats, Marijuana Now Party folks, and others.
If it's part of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream, that's fine, too.
I call on Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach and Congressmen Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer to let House Speaker Kevin McCarthy know that passing the permanent extension of the Child Tax Credit is a winner for the party and the country — and we should get it done.
ADVERTISEMENT
Paul Hoffinger
Hillman, Minnesota
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.