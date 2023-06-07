99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: The bike lanes don’t seem to have potholes

If Duluth wants tourism-tax dollars, the city can please fix the roads and please stop blaming the weather.

Opinion by Phyllis Hom, Kelly Abu Azzam, and Kelly Heffern, Duluth; and Sharon Lenzen, Superior
Today at 10:07 AM

It's terrible when we drive to and from work and have to worry about having the same set of tires. The bike lanes don’t seem to have any potholes.

This has been going on for so long, and something needs to be done.

If Duluth wants tourism-tax dollars, the city can please fix the roads and please stop blaming the weather.

Phyllis Hom, Kelly Abu Azzam, and Kelly Heffern
Duluth

Sharon Lenzen
Superior

The writers are all employees of St. Ann’s Residence in Duluth. The opinions here are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of St. Ann's management.

