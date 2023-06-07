Reader's View: The bike lanes don’t seem to have potholes

It's terrible when we drive to and from work and have to worry about having the same set of tires. The bike lanes don’t seem to have any potholes.

This has been going on for so long, and something needs to be done.

If Duluth wants tourism-tax dollars, the city can please fix the roads and please stop blaming the weather.

Phyllis Hom, Kelly Abu Azzam, and Kelly Heffern

Duluth

Sharon Lenzen

Superior

The writers are all employees of St. Ann’s Residence in Duluth. The opinions here are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of St. Ann's management.

