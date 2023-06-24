Reader's View: The answer to Line 5 seems obvious

We haven't heard the last of Line 5, as various suits and appeals are pending and the time-constrained proposal to reroute the pipeline around the Bad River Band’s reservation has yet to be approved (“ Judge orders Enbridge to shut down part of Wisconsin pipeline in 3 years ,” June 18). I welcomed the judge's order to shut down part of Line 5. I'm glad the tribe is asserting its treaty rights, and I regret that the controversy is taking so long to resolve.

To me, the answer here seems obvious. Which side weighs down the double-pan balance?

On one pan are lost jobs whose workers would be trainable and employable for permanent jobs in green-energy industries. Also in that pan are threatened unspecified losses in economic output, an economic loss for Enbridge, and threatened increases in fuel prices (which won't occur if anticipated growth in wind and solar energy continues).

On the other pan are broken promises to the Bad River Band; inevitable and potentially catastrophic environmental damage to tribal land, resources, and sacred places (because despite assurances, pipelines always break and spill, and Enbridge's dismal record is worse than most); and the unabated use of the fossil fuels that are rapidly closing the window on our chance to prevent catastrophic climate change. Even if the estimated cost of closing the pipeline is real, what is the value of survival? Survival is priceless. Its value cannot be expressed in dollars.

Human-caused climate change has begun to punish us cruelly and at great cost. Anyone who is unaware of this is unaware of reality. Nationwide, Native Americans are taking a stand for their rights and for the environment, and they are beginning to be heard. That's a good thing, because we have much to learn from them.

Carol Steinhart

Madison, Wisconsin

