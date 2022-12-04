Reader's View: Tell stories beyond the gender binary

The stories we are told as children become an inner narrative, a monologue of what is correct, aspirational, and acceptable. The most impactful and revolutionary stories we tell are the stories we tell young children.

Storytelling can take the form of books, movies, television, songs, and toys. These stories inform children how they should appear, behave, and identify in order to be accepted and belong. Children instinctively assemble beliefs around norms and what’s acceptable through keen observation. This is problematic because children lack critical thinking skills and strive to emulate the stories they are told.

With this insight, it's easy to understand why children adopt toxic gender norms at young ages. The stories children idolize, from “The Little Mermaid” to “The Hulk,” are often the most gender-toxic, hyper-binary stories of all.

By the time children are in preschool, they’re experts on gender appropriateness and begin enforcing gender rules and gender segregation. The unquestioned beliefs formed in childhood around gender contribute to vast social inequities, ranging from the lack of representation of nonbinary folks in government, high rates of self-harm and suicide amongst trans youth, and violence against the LGBTQIA+ community.

I believe we must become intentional about the stories we tell children and how we reflect, question, and reject the prevailing transphobic and homophobic gender norms taught to children. As a parent and educator, I strive to create gender-affirming early-childhood classrooms. For this reason, I wrote “ As I Am ,” a children's picture book with a nonbinary protagonist and a 24-page conversation guide for caregivers. When we provide children with storytelling beyond the gender binary, we provide authenticity and freedom of expression. We all benefit from the freedom to live a life of authenticity by removing gender bias from our minds and communities.

When we engage children, we transform the future.

Celeste Finn

St. Paul

The writer was born and raised in Duluth.

