Reader's View: Teachers unions want to ruin the US

The school unions have shown their hand.

It is common knowledge that unions are largely made up of Democratic Socialists. The U.S. Department of Education has nothing but Democratic Socialists in charge, it seems, and it appears to actually be run by two school unions.

The Colorado teachers union has left little doubt about the union’s goal to ruin the United States as we once knew it. It has adopted an anti-capitalist resolution and has actually written that “capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor and resources.” The resolution further states that capitalism is an economic system that relies on private property and that the market forces of supply and demand stand in the way of rectifying a number of social ills.

“Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGTBQ disparities), education inequality and income inequality,” the resolution further stated .

Make no mistake that the Colorado teachers union is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to educating the children of the United States with a clear goal of transforming America into the Democratic Socialist Communist state, with President Joe Biden in charge. Their goal seems to be making this the law of the land.

A Democratic vote of today is the downfall of the United States of America.

Arnold Breitenbach

Pahrump, Nevada

