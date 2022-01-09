Reader's View: Teach school kids to not be violent
It should strive to teach students to be less violent when they graduate.
Minnesota should become the first state to use its schools and education to reduce violence. It should strive to teach students to be less violent when they graduate. The goals should be to reduce the number of people using domestic-violence shelters and to reduce the number of people being incarcerated annually for committing acts of violence.
Such reductions in violence would help Minnesota's economy and reduce a lot of suffering by those who've lost loved ones to violence.
Steve Kokette
Madison, Wisconsin
