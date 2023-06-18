Reader's View: Taxpayers smiling after this legislative session

For decades, I have been trying to get the sidewalk on the lower side of Superior Street redone between 12th Avenue East and 13th Avenue East, because trying to avoid fatal injury just reeks of negligence!

Then, finally, a ray of hope appears in our newspaper in an article about state-approved dollars ready to go to work (“ Duluth, Northland celebrate legislative successes ,” May 24).

Problems solved because the Legislature approved $3.74 million in state aid to improve public safety, and what’s more important than a good sidewalk? Well, maybe potholes! Lawmakers also passed a $2.6 billion bonding bill for the biggy infrastructure. Even our press goes for that.

And this surely will get things fixed: people who are going to walk to the new historic Duluth Armory, which is to receive $4.5 million in bond funding. For sure a twisted ankle will be able to be avoided there now, after all the millions are spent renovating the building.

I do hope all the cash will do good for Duluth, and then we can see taxpayers smile.

Nancy M. Glad

Duluth

